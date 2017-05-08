96 Second News: Bradley Cooper Gets The Giggles With Ellen; MTV Award Winners

**Always Dreaming overcame the soggy track to win 143rd Kentucky Derby over the weekend at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. He won the race by two lengths with the help of jockey John Velazquez. Long shots Lookin at Lee and Battle of Midway were next across the line in slow conditions caused by rains Friday and Saturday.

**2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners:

Movie Of The Year: Beauty and the Beast

Best Actor In A Movie: Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Show Of The Year: Stranger Things

Best Actor In A Show: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Best Kiss: Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight

Best Villain: Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead

Best Host: Trevor Noah – The Daily Show

Best Documentary: 13TH

Best Reality Competition: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Best Comedic Performance: Lil Rel Howery – Get Out

Best Hero: Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures

Tearjerker: This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate

Next Generation: Daniel Kaluuya

Best Duo: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen – Logan

Best American Story: black-ish

Best Fight Against The System: Hidden Figures

Trending: “Run The World (Girls)” – Channing Tatum and Beyoncé on Lip Sync Battle

Best Musical Moment: “You’re the One That I Want” – Ensemble – Grease: Live

Generation Award: The cast of the Fast and Furious franchise

**Speaking of movies, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 slammed the box office over the weekend, taking in an estimated $145 million. It kicked off Hollywood’s summer movie season, followed by The Fate of the Furious at #2, and The Boss Baby at #3.

**Megan Mullally took to Twitter over the weekend to share the first promo poster for the reboot of Will & Grace, announcing that the next installment of the sitcom will premiere on NBC this fall.

“Here we go again, honey. #WillandGrace,” who will be reviving her iconic character, Karen Walker. In the photo she and castmates Eric McCormack (Will Truman), Debra Messing (Grace Adler) and Sean Hayes (Jack McFarland) sit in directors chairs, their backs facing the camera. The 10-episode revival was announced back in January.

**Chrissy Teigen spoke to Refinery29, letting fans in on one of her many beauty secrets: she’s had armpit lipo.

Teigen said: “I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

**Selena Gomez announced yesterday via Instagram that her Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season.

The caption read: “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming,” along with a short trailer, which shows footage of the different main places that the show was set.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the drama’s second season is set to premiere in 2018 and will consist of 13 hourlong episodes. Brian Yorkey will reportedly return as the showrunner. Season 2 “picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery,” Netflix said in a statement to THR.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

**Conrad Hilton was arrested for stealing a car and violating a restraining order on Saturday, May 6, Us Weekly can confirm.

According to US Weekly, the 23-year-old younger brother of Paris and Nicky Hilton was apprehended by police at about 4:50 a.m. after officers received a call about a restraining order violation.

TMZ reports that Hilton was at the home of actress E.G. Daily and it was her daughter Hunter Daily Salomon, Hilton’s ex, who has the restraining order against him.

**Chris Pine used his Saturday Night Live opening monologue on May 6 to clarify that he’s not Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Pratt.

“As many of you know, I have a movie coming out this weekend. It’s called Guardians of the Galaxy,” the actor said as the audience cheered. “See, you see, I knew that was going to happen. I’m not in Guardians of the Galaxy. That is Chris Pratt. I am Chris Pine.”

Pine brought out SNL cast member Leslie Jones, who he said has “seen all of my movies.” Or not. “You’re Captain America! Chris Evans … Hemsworth … Piiiiiine? OK, that’s good enough,” she said before snapping a selfie with Pine. “Thank you, Thor!”

**American Idol is officially returning! ABC has signed a deal to revive the show in March 2018, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, the deal was officially closed on Friday after several networks made offers to reboot the singing competition. ABC apparently also wants Ryan Seacrest to return as the host of the show, (which films in Hollywood,) he would likely have to travel from coast to coast several times a week now that he’s in NY for Live! With Kelly Ripa.

“There have been no formal discussions with Ryan about his involvement but he may well be open to it, in the right capacity and if it fits in with his other commitments.”

**Adele poked fun at herself on her 29th birthday on Friday, May 5, by dressing up like a grandma.

“Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x,” she tweeted, along with a collage of pics of herself taken in a photo booth.

In the pics, Adele wore a short red and gray wig, a pink knitted cardigan, reading glasses and pearl earrings. She also wore some prosthetics on her face to age herself.

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x A post shared by Adele (@adele) on May 5, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

**Bradley Cooper got the giggles big-time when he stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday.

The actor, who welcomed his first child, daughter Lea, with girlfriend Irina Shayk in March, stopped by to chat about “A Star Is Born,” his new movie with Lady Gaga.

“I know you don’t want to talk about the baby, but I knew you’d be a good father when I saw you in ‘American Sniper,'” DeGeneres teased. “Let’s show the clip! He’s so good with a baby, please watch.”

**Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were mysteriously deleted last Friday. The pages now read, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” and “Sorry, this page isn’t available.”

It’s unclear why the Life of Pablo artist would delete his accounts, especially since he and wife Kim Kardashian launched their children’s clothing line, The Kids Supply the same say.. Kardashian tweeted out a link that read to the line, but has yet to address West’s social media disappearance.

**Nicki Minaj is helping her fans out with their school bills! A fan sent Nicki a meme Saturday night on Twitter jokingly asking if she would help to cover some college fees.

Nicki replied, “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”

Apparently Nicki asked for bank info through the DMs, and one person we spoke with said he already got $500 from Minaj, another for $800.