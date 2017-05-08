Arnold Schwarzenegger To Make Appearance At J.J. Watt Softball Game

J.J. Watt is just a few days away from his fifth annual Charity Classic softball game on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Watt announced during the Houston Texans charity golf tournament on Monday that Arnold Schwarzenegger and Simone Manuel will be a part of the game.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger will be coming to the game,” Watt said. “I have something really cool in mind for him. So, I’m trying to see if we can do it.

“Simone Manuel will also be involved. The gold medalist. We’re really excited about that, it’s an incredible event so we’re really excited about that.”

Watt, however, did not let on what that “something cool” would be, he did rule out one thing.

“He’s not throwing out the first pitch. He’s a body builder, not a pitcher,” Watt said of Schwarzenegger’s involvement. “I believe we’re going to have Simone Manuel throw out the first pitch.”

The J.J. Watt Charity Classic softball game is May 13th at Minute Maid Park and raises money for after-school sports programs on behalf of the J.J. Watt Foundation. Tickets can be purchased at jjwfoundation.org