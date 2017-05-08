Does It Creep You Out When Strangers Talk To Your Kids?

May 8, 2017 7:19 AM
I never thought it was creepy. I never thought I was being creepy. Until this past Sunday we were at the store and this kid dropped his raisins and I picked them up and handed them back to him. He said thank you and before I knew it I was talking to him. His mom turned around and gave me the scariest l0ok ever. Like I  was some creeper talking to her son.  I literally stopped talking mid sentenced and pushed my car down the aisle.

I thought to myself am I a creeper? Was I being creepy?

Then I put myself into her shoes and thought, if a stranger talked to my kid would it freak me out? Would it creep me out?

What about you?

