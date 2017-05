Michael Phelps son, Boomer Phelps, celebrated his first birthday this week…and it couldn’t have been cuter!

Of course we wouldn’t expect anything less than an amazing bday party for the baby of an Olympic swimmer, who by the way already has 781k followers on Instagram.

Judging by these pictures below, it looks like the shark-themed party was a success!

First bday party for @boomerrphelps !!! What an amazing birthday cake!!!@heartsweetcakes A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on May 6, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

I can't get over Boomers cake… Haley you're amazing 🙌🏼 @heartsweetcakes …. this is all HANDMADE 😳 A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on May 6, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Happy First Shark Attack Birthday Boomer 😍🍰🦈 @heartsweetcakes I think he approved…Nice work!! A post shared by Nicole Michele Phelps (@mrs.nicolephelps) on May 6, 2017 at 8:41pm PDT