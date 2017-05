Now here’s a great story to start your week with…

A new video on YouTube posted by from Brian Ridings says, “Mom is 88 now. She’s in assisted living and has Alzheimer’s but she can still play and sing better than anyone in my eyes. I realized while I was singing with her tonight, I had never videoed us singing together, so I captured a couple of songs for posterity. Most days I miss her, but she always comes back to me when we sing.”

Music really is the universal language.

❤

