SNL Parodies Carmen Sandiego To Find Kellyanne Conway

We all watched (and wanted to be on) “Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego” on PBS when we were younger. We remember the Rockapella fellas rocking out that theme song. They were the coolest Accapella group until Pentatonix came along.

On Saturday night, SNL revived the classic game show, complete with Rockapella, to try and figure out where White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has disappeared to. Personally, we were laughing so hard when Keenan Thompson hit the closer of the theme song in an over the top deep voice.

Too bad the kids participating in the game were not as enthused as we use to be to find the missing Conway.