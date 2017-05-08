Surfer’s Go Pro Unwittingly Captures Great White Shark In Surf

“Maybe we’ll go somewhere else for the rest of the day.”‘

That was all a California surfer could say after they realized they were surfing way too close to a shark. Warm weather due to El Nino (which is Spanish for The Nino) has attracted the sharks to Sunset Beach when they would otherwise have traveled south to Mexico.

Though sharks breach when they are catching prey, such is not the case with this particular great white, Chris Lowe, director of the Shark Lab at California State University, Long Beach told the Orange County Register. ‘We know that the young ones do it quite a bit. People see it quite often in Santa Monica, and they’ve seen it at Seal Beach. Adults do it, but the adults do it for a different reason. They are chasing prey,’ said Lowe who has three theories for why the young shark may have jumped out of the water.

Surfing seems like a lot less fun when you have have man eating animals swimming around you. Maybe that’s just us.