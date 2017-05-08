Who Would You Choose JJ Watt Or Your New Nephew?

May 8, 2017 6:10 AM
Lauren Kelly’s youngest sister is having her first baby. Her due date is the 16th but it looks like she could be a bit early. Lauren was given the amazing opportunity to meet JJ Watt after his charity game this weekend. Now, to say that she is in love with JJ Watt would be the understatement of the century.

She’s a fan! Huge fan!

Here she is from last year:

unnamed Who Would You Choose JJ Watt Or Your New Nephew?

So if her sister goes into labor she’s not going to go to the game. Would you go to the game? Mind you. It’s your chance to meet JJ Watt. Probably your only chance to meet JJ Watt but your youngest sister is having her first baby.

