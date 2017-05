In a series of viral tweets, a woman from London named Natalie Gordon shared a story on Twitter about being sexually harassed by a man while riding the bus.

The story begins with Gordon saying, “Let me tell you a story about why men will never understand what it’s like to be female.”

I was just on the bus on my way to a meeting. A man taps on my knee. I'm listening to music so take my ear phones out. — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

I'm polite and tell him I'm going to a meeting. He then asks if I want to go for a drink. — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

He pulls them from my hand and says 'don't be rude'. I say 'Sorry'. I don't know what to do, I don't want to provoke him. — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

I'm horrified and turn to ask him to stop doing it. He laughs at me. I get up and go to the bus driver. — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

I say 'the man just asked me for a drink and when I said no started to rub himself'. The driver says, 'what do you expect me to do?' — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

I say 'remove him from the bus, call the police- I don't care'. The driver then says to me, 'you're a pretty girl, what do you expect?' — Nathalie Gordon (@awlilnatty) May 4, 2017

Shame on this bus driver! Obviously, the creepy guy too.