96 Second News: Celine Dion To Perform ‘My Heart Will Go On’; J.Lo Prefers “J.Rod”

**The Rockets take on the San Antonio Spurs tonight in game 5 of the playoff series…game time is 7p in San Antonio on TNT.

The conference is currently tied at 2-2.

**Dancing with the Stars Week 8 aired last night, and all the remaining five dancers and celebs did two dances. In the first round dance, the pros chose the song and dance style, and for the second round, the couples performed in a Trio Round with a new twist where the judges chose the trio partners.

In the end, Bonner and Sharna were voted off.

**With the reintroduction of Groom’s Cake ice cream, Blue Bell is now introducing its partner flavor – Bride’s Cake.

The new flavor is described as “a luscious almond ice cream with white cake pieces surrounded by a rich amaretto cream cheese icing swirl.”

Groom’s Cake (in case you were wondering…) is chocolate ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and chocolate-coated strawberry hearts, as well as swirls of strawberry sauce and chocolate icing.

Ummm, I think we’ll be saying I DO to both flavors…

**Former Bachelor Chris Soules is set to appear in court for his arraignment date after being formally charged with a hit and run resulting in death, according to Iowa’s NBC affiliate.

Chris was arrested after rear-ending a tractor driven by his neighbor, Kenneth Mosher on April 24th. Both vehicles fell into a ditch and the 66 year old later died from injuries.

Soules will appear at Iowa’s Buchanan County Courthouse at 9 a.m. on May 23rd.

**J.J. Watt’s 5th Annual Charity Classic Softball game just got bigger…The Terminator and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Simone Manuel will be there too!

Yep, Arnold Schwarzenegger is scheduled to attend the event Saturday night at Minute Maid Park and Manuel will throw out the first pitch.

“Arnold is the best,” Watt said Monday during the Texans’ annual charity golf tournament. “It’s really special. I’m very fortunate to have The Terminator coming to town. He’s not throwing out the first pitch. He’s a body builder, not a pitcher, so I think there will be some sort of hand-off.”

**Céline Dion is going to be singing one of our all time favorite hits live!

She announced that she’ll perform “My Heart Will Go On,” the theme from “Titanic,” at the Billboard Music Awards in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

“When my husband passed (‘My Heart Will Go On’) became, probably for the first time, our song, When I look at the fans, they look at me and they know that I sing it for him.”

The Billboard Music Awards will be televised at 8 p.m. May 21 on ABC.

On the “Today” show yesterday, she was asked how she feels about J-ROD, and she said, quote, “I don’t care. It doesn’t matter. I mean, I figured something like that would happen.”

Asked her opinion on “A-LO,” she said, quote, “Don’t like that as much.”

There’s now a Waffles & Syrup flavor Oreo, an Oreo spokesperson confirmed, and the new cookies are just rolling out this week into stores. So far, they’ve been tough to find, but the syrup-flavored cookies are Golden Oreos, and the cream appears to have a dot of syrup in the center.

Limited Edition Waffles & Syrup Oreo! Found at: Shaw's 😋 Word is these may be exclusive to Albertsons owned stores, but let us know where you find them! Huge Thanks to Brian in Rhode Island for sending in a photo 🙌 #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on May 5, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

**Crayola announced that a new shade of blue recently discovered by chemists at Oregon State University will be the latest addition to the iconic 24-pack of crayons.

The Crayola shade, which doesn’t yet have a name, will replace the dandelion crayon. The dark yellow hue was retired in March on National Crayon Day.

Crayola CEO Smith Holland said in a statement, “The new blue crayon color will help Crayola to continue to inspire kids and kids at heart, to create everything imaginable.”

**Katy Perry’s micro teacup poodle dog named Nugget has landed her first- national ad campaign for Citi’s Double Cash credit card.

The spot features little Nugget sitting in her dressing room in a personalized director’s chair while playing with mom Katy.

“I’ve traveled from stage to stage with Katy but it’s time to take my solo career to the next level and ride my own wagging tail,” Nugget shares in the press release.

Nugget’s campaign, which showcases the “straightforward offering” of the credit card, will debut across the nation on May 22.Her dog is freakin cute btw, and even goes speed dating sometimes! lol, check it out below: