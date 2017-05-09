Do You Pass Gas Around Your Significant Other?

According to a recent online survey of over 200,000 people, we are pretty bold about passing gas around people! Some of the highlights from Buzzfeed:

Do you pass gas and enjoy the smell? 48% yes, 52% no (or are liars) 60% of us pass gas at work and don’t care if a co-worker notices! 57% do it on public transportation, like a bus or train. Even though we all do it, 78% blamed it on someone else. Do you ever hold it in even if it makes your stomach hurt? 65% say they do! Plus, 65% do it in front of their significant other!

Do YOU ever let one go in front of your spouse?