Do You Pass Gas Around Your Significant Other?

May 9, 2017 6:06 AM
According to a recent online survey of over 200,000 people, we are pretty bold about passing gas around people! Some of the highlights from Buzzfeed:

  1. Do you pass gas and enjoy the smell? 48% yes, 52% no (or are liars)

  2. 60% of us pass gas at work and don’t care if a co-worker notices!

  3. 57% do it on public transportation, like a bus or train.

  4. Even though we all do it, 78% blamed it on someone else.

  5. Do you ever hold it in even if it makes your stomach hurt? 65% say they do!

  6. Plus, 65% do it in front of their significant other!

Do YOU ever let one go in front of your spouse?

