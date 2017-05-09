Imagine Dragons Announce New Album ‘Evolve,’ Fall Tour Dates

May 9, 2017 10:56 AM
Imagine Dragons have announced a new album Evolve, which will be released on June 23.

Thus far, the group has released three singles from their highly anticipated third studio effort; “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.”

The band also announced that they will hit the road this fall in support of their new release. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 19th at 10:00 am local time via Live Nation. Information regarding pre-sales is available now at the band’s official site.

Check out the full Evolve tracklisting and Imagine Dragons’ full tour itinerary below.

  1. I Don’t Know Why
  2. Whatever It Takes
  3. Believer
  4. Walking The Wire
  5. Rise Up
  6. Make It Up To You
  7. Yesterday
  8. Mouth of the River
  9. Thunder
  10. Start Over
  11. Dancing In The Dark

Imagine Dragons Fall Tour 2017

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/26 – Quebec, QC @ Le Centre Videotron
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/05 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

