Pink Is Getting Back In Post-Delivery Shape

It’s been just over three months since Pink gave birth to her second child, a boy named Jameson Moon.
Did we mention she’s already trying to get back in great shape? From Yahoo!:
The “Just Like Fire” singer has made it clear that she’s in “no rush” to get back to her pre-baby physique. And on Sunday, just one month into her weight-loss journey, the 37-year-old shared yet another refreshingly honest update. The mother-of-two made it clear that she cares more about feeling strong than the number on the scale.
Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW
Go get it, Pink!