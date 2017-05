On Sunday night Millie Bobby Brown won the MTV Movie & TV award for best actor in a show for her role in Netflix’s “Stranger Things.” Her acceptance speech got headlines for the emotion she showed on stage after winning. (WATCH THE SPEECH ABOVE)

On Monday, Millie took to her Instagram to poke a little fun at herself and thank the fans.

Thank you. XOXO A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 7, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

The 13-year-old star beat out Atlanta‘s Donald Glover, Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, Jane the Virgin‘s Gina Rodriguez, and This Is Us‘ Mandy Moore.