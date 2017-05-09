What Did You Do To Help Induce Labor?

There are lots of old wives tales about what you should do when you’re trying to speed up your labor.

Like…walking, eating spicy foods…ahem “sealing the deal” ahem…lol…

Sarah Pepper is trying to help Lauren Kelly‘s sister Melanie – who is at the end of her rope, and is SOOOOO READY for the baby to come. Nothing seems to be working so far. We also need for her to have this baby before Saturday so Lauren can go see JJ Watt at his charity classic softball game!

Here are a list of a few things you guys have already suggested:

-Walking

-Exercising

-Treadmil

-Eating crawfish

-Going Bowling

-Barry’s pizza with jalapeños

-Climbing a stadium

-Swimming

-Massage

-Karaoke

-Mowing the lawn

Let us know what else we should add to this list!