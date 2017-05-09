What Did You Do To Help Induce Labor?

Lauren Kelly May 9, 2017 7:21 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: baby, Induce, JJ Watt, labor, Pregnant

There are lots of old wives tales about what you should do when you’re trying to speed up your labor.

Like…walking, eating spicy foods…ahem “sealing the deal” ahem…lol…

Sarah Pepper is trying to help Lauren Kelly‘s sister Melanie – who is at the end of her rope, and is SOOOOO READY for the baby to come. Nothing seems to be working so far. We also need for her to have this baby before Saturday so Lauren can go see JJ Watt at his charity classic softball game!

Here are a list of a few things you guys have already suggested:

-Walking
-Exercising
-Treadmil
-Eating crawfish
-Going Bowling
-Barry’s pizza with jalapeños
-Climbing a stadium
-Swimming
-Massage
-Karaoke
-Mowing the lawn

Let us know what else we should add to this list!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live