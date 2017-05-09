What Would You Do If Your Husband Told You It’s Your Job To Cook Dinner?

Is it the woman’s job to cook?

One of our co-workers was talking to us yesterday about how she is going to start taking cooking classes. We all thought “What a fun idea” and that’s when she said, yeah, because my husband said, “I need to have dinner cooked when he gets home”.

He told her that she is the woman and she should be doing some cooking because his mom cooked for his dad. He said he fixes things around the house and so she should be doing the cooking and right now, according to her, she can only cook “chicken things”.

Click here to hear her call.