Win The Mix 96.5 Mother Of All Mother’s Day Giveaway

May 9, 2017 11:29 AM

Want to surprise mom, or treat yourself with a great Mother’s Day? Mix 96.5 is giving you the chance. Listen at 6:40 & 8:40 every day for your chance to win an amazing package of prizes that includes food, J.J. Watt, waterslides, music, jewelry, spa treatments, movies, and more!

Mother’s Day Package Includes:
(1) $31 gift card to Baskin Robbinsbr logo horizontal Win The Mix 96.5 Mother Of All Mothers Day Giveaway
(1) $100 gift card to Hard Rock Caféuntitled 1 Win The Mix 96.5 Mother Of All Mothers Day Giveaway
(1) $100 gift card to Massage Heightsmh logo Win The Mix 96.5 Mother Of All Mothers Day Giveaway
(4) Tickets to the JJ Watt Charity Classic Softball Tournament courtesy of Papa Johnsjjwatt hixt8ciy h165pk56 Win The Mix 96.5 Mother Of All Mothers Day Giveaway
(4) Tickets to Schlitterbahn
(4) Tickets to the Train Concert
(1) Pair of earrings and (1) necklace from Kendra Scott kendra scott logo Win The Mix 96.5 Mother Of All Mothers Day Giveaway
(4) Passes to see a movie of your choice from Fandango

