96 Second News: Ben Affleck Finally Moves Out; American Idol Is Headed To Disney World

**Nearly a month after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner jointly filed for divorce, and three years after they announced they were separating, Affleck is finally moving out of the guesthouse he was camped out in on the family estate in L.A.

A source tells People, “The family house is for Jen and the kids now, Ben won’t have any things at the house. The kids are doing well. They have been to Ben’s new house.”

Affleck has reportedly found a place close to the family home to make sure that he can continue to co-parent the kids.

**A Hollywood, Florida man was arrested after posing as Adele’s manager…

Justin Jackson attempted to score tickets to see Kendrick Lamar last weekend by emailing Lamar’s manager as Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickens. Dickens suspected the email was fraudulent and contacted the police, who then set up a sting to catch Jackson. As they tried to enter the concert, Jackson and his wife were arrested for grand theft and identity theft charges. According to authorities, this isn’t the first time Jackson and his wife impersonated someone. The conman posed as a rep for Madonna, Oprah Winfrey’s nephew and an aide to Barack Obama, all in order to scam free stuff.

**ABC is headed to Florida for audition week of American Idol. TMZ reports that the now-officially announced reality show return will shoot its auditions at Disney World in Orlando. The site reports that ABC is shooting there to promote Disney World for brand synergy with ABC and that it is more cost-effective than taking the show to different cities. There has also been talk about having some of the auditions at Disneyland in Anaheim, California as well.

**Shaquille O’Neal revealed in a new interview that he plans to run for sheriff in 2020…for realsies. 😆

He said that he is not interested in a future career in politics. Instead, he’d like to dedicate himself to public safety. “Mayor, no, I would never run for mayor. In 2020, I plan on running for sheriff.” According to reports, Shaq could run for sheriff in Henry County, Georgia, where he lives, or in Orange County, Florida, where he owns a home in Orlando.

**Ellen DeGeneres‘s star-studded Oscars selfie is no longer the most retweeted tweet ever…

The epic selfie set a record back in March 2014 and has since gotten more than 3,431,000 retweets. She held the “most retweeted” title for more than three years…until Nevada teenager Carter Wilkerson’s plea for free chicken nuggets from Wendy’s went viral this week.

Carter tweeted Wendy’s asking how many retweets he would need for a year’s worth of free nuggets. Wendy’s replied and said 18 million, so he wrote back, “consider it done.”

“HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS,” he captioned the screenshot of his convo with Wendy’s, which now has more than 3,461,000 retweets. Although Carter didn’t quite reach 18 million, Wendy’s awarded him free nuggets for the year anyways.

**Kanye West is working on a new album at a mountaintop retreat in Wyoming, a source confirms to Us Weekly. An insider said, “He always records in different remote places. For years it was Jamaica.” According to TMZ, Kanye has been holed up at the top of a mountain for the past week in search of inspiration for new songs.

Speaking of Kanye…him and Kim’s 3 year old daughter North West turned her recent time out into a relaxation session…

Kim snapped a pic of North laid out on a white bath towel and oversized pillow. She covered herself up with another towel, and made an eye mask out of toilet paper and posted it to social media with the caption: “That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet… I go in her room to check on her & she’s in the bathroom,” wrote Kardashian West on Instagram. “Made her own spa & tells me she’s chilling out.”

**Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country and not reporting it.

A federal judge in Pittsburgh made the decision Tuesday, also ordering Miller to pay a $40,000 fine, pay a $10,000 judgment and spend two years on probation after her release from jail.

Miller pleaded guilty in both cases last year when she allegedly hid more than $755,000 in secret bank accounts, all of which came from appearances on Lifetime’s Dance Moms in 2012 and 2013.

**Demi Lovato and her MMA fighter boyfriend Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos have split, according to People.

“It wasn’t a dramatic split,” a source tells People. “Bomba is a good guy, but the relationship just ran its course.”

The pair had been Insta-official for a few months.

**Calvin Harris announced on social media “ALBUM COMING JUNE 30.” His upcoming record, Funk Wave Bounces Vol. 1 features collaborations with big-name hits like Frank Ocean, Future, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dog.

**Rob & Big star Christopher “Big Black” Boykin passed away on Tuesday, May 9. He was 45.

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” an MTV spokesperson told Us Weekly in a statement. “He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Boykin appeared as Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on the MTV reality show, which ran for three seasons from 2006 to 2008.