All The Feels: Real Life “Notebook” Love Story Right Here In Lake Jackson

A real life “Notebook” love story happened right here in Lake Jackson. Donetta Nichols told the story of her parents, Mama and Daddy who met in their 20’s through a mutual friend and were married three weeks later! They had two daughters and grand-children and great-grandchildren.

According to KPRC, quote, “It was a life filled with love and laughter.”

Then this April Mama got sick and a few days later, her husband Tom got sick also.

This is what happened next, from KPRC, “We got him over to the nursing home with Mama. They had pushed their little beds together and Mama was laying right there, facing him. She was asleep and Daddy goes and he reached over there and he grabbed ahold of her hand and he just laid there with her, and it was so sweet,” Nichols said. Tom passed away and not long after, an hour and half to be exact, Delma followed.

According to the story it was the way they wanted to go and that it couldn’t have been more perfect.

