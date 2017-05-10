Chirstopher “Big Black” Boykin Of MTV’s Rob & Big Dead At 45

Christopher “Big Black” Boykin of the MTV show Rob & Big died on Tuesday at the age of 45. He was professional skateboarder Rob Dyrdek’s best friend and bodyguard on the show, and they appeared together on Rob’s next show, Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

“MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” the network told E! News in a statement. “He was a long time and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.”

Before the show he served in the United States Navy, and leaves behind a 9 year old daughter.

Rob took to social media to remember his friend’s life.