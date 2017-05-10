If You Could Eat Any Food Free For A Year, What Would It Be?

Did you guys see this story about Carter Wilkerson, the 16-year-old who asked Wendy’s via twitter what it would take to get free nuggets for a year?

Turns out he beat Ellen DeGeneres‘ most retweeted tweet ever (the star studded Oscar selfie that got 3,430,240 retweets in 2014) in the pursuit of free Wendy’s chicken nuggets. Well Carter didn’t get all 18 million retweets they asked for, but he did get 3.5 million and that was enough for Wendy’s to get him those free nuggets. WAY TO GO MY MAN!

That got us thinking…what would YOU eat for FREE for a yer if you could choose?

*Sarah Pepper said Jose’s Dip from Molina’s

*Geoff Sheen said seafood from Bayou City Seafood & Pasta

*Lauren Kelly said Shipley’s Donut Holes

 

Let us know what you would pick!

 

