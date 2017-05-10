Jodie Sweetin’s Ex-Fiance Sentenced To Jail

May 10, 2017 5:46 AM
Filed Under: full house, jodie sweetin, justin hodak, The Morning MIX

Jodie Sweetin’s ex-fiance, Justin Hodak, was sentenced to more than six years in prison. From Yahoo!:

During a court appearance in Van Nuys, California, Hodak plead “no contest” to possession of a deadly weapon and “no contest” to falsifying evidence by threatening a witness with force or implied force. He was found guilty on both felony charges and ordered to serve six years and eight months in state prison. Upon completion of his sentence, Hodak will be placed on formal probation for five years. As part of the probation terms, he must complete a 52-week domestic violence treatment program, obey a protective order and refrain from releasing images or videos of Sweetin.

Hodak and Sweetin dated for two years and became engaged in January 2016. In March, Hodak was arrested for violating a restraining order that was granted to the Fuller House actress after he was arrested on two previous occasions during the preceding days.

