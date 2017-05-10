Kid Refused To Go To Prom Unless His Mom Was His Date

A high school senior in Charlotte knew his mom never went to her prom because she was pregnant at the time. The boy, Rayquan Howard, took his mom Shontelle to prom despite her initial objections. In fact when he asked her to be his date, she actually said no because she wanted him to go with someone his own age.

Rayquan then threatened to skip the whole thing. So, she went.

He also told the local news that he’d been planning to ask her for a while and making sure she finally got to go to a prom was important to him.

