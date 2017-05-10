Super Model Almost Dumped Husband Because Her Family Is Racist

SI model Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin got married in 2010, but their union began with a rocky start. In an excerpt from her upcoming book, A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty and Power Really Look Like, Graham recalls a time when her family didn’t approve of their relationship because Ervin isn’t white. From Harper’s Bazaar:

The model recounted the first time she brought her then-boyfriend home to meet her family in Nebraska, where she “didn’t grow up around many Black people.”

“I never told my grandparents that the man I was bringing home was black,” she wrote in the memoir. “I naively hoped everyone would be color-blind – which is not what happened. When my grandparents met Justin, my grandmother was cordial but cold. She greeted him and immediately walked away.

“When it came time for them to leave, my grandparents didn’t even acknowledge him. Instead my grandmother looked me in the eye, with Justin standing behind me, and said, ‘Tell that guy I said goodbye.’