79% of Moms Use At Least One Of These Five Phrases

A new survey for Mother’s Day had people read over a list of phrases moms use a lot with their kids. They then had to pick which ones their mom used. 79% of people said their mom used AT LEAST one of them. The five most used phrases:

“Because I said so.” 43% of people said their mom said this. “Don’t worry. Everything will be okay.” 40% “You’ll always be my baby.” 35% “I’m always here to listen.” 28% “You’re stronger than you think you are.” 26%

On the negative side, “oh, is THAT what you’re wearing?” came in at 17%.