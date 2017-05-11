79% of Moms Use At Least One Of These Five Phrases

May 11, 2017 5:48 AM
A new survey for Mother’s Day had people read over a list of phrases moms use a lot with their kids. They then had to pick which ones their mom used. 79% of people said their mom used AT LEAST one of them. The five most used phrases:

  1. “Because I said so.” 43% of people said their mom said this.
  2. “Don’t worry. Everything will be okay.” 40%
  3. “You’ll always be my baby.” 35%
  4. “I’m always here to listen.” 28%
  5. “You’re stronger than you think you are.” 26%

On the negative side, “oh, is THAT what you’re wearing?” came in at 17%.

