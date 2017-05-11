96 Second News: ‘Scandal’ Has Been Cancelled; James Harden’s Note For Your Boss

**ABC is ending “Scandal,” one of its most popular series, after the upcoming seventh season.

Though the news has not yet been made official, ABC is expected to make the announcement that the next season of “Scandal” will be its last during next week’s upfront presentation, according to TVLine.com who broke the story.

Reportedly, ending the series next season was creator Shonda Rhimes‘ decision. She said, “I feel like there is a finite amount of ‘Scandal’ to be told, so I know what the end of ‘Scandal’ will be, and I feel really good about that. And I can see where the end point is. And I don’t think I’m going to change that.”

**With the season on the line Thursday night, the Houston Rockets are again pulling out all the stops in an effort to get fans in their seats early for the 7 p.m. tipoff of Game 6 against the Spurs at Toyota Center.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and beer inside the arena will be just $1 until 6:30 p.m. There also will be a Bud Light Liftoff Party outside Toyota Center, featuring music, entertainment, face-painters, make-a-sign stations and trivia games. Stephanie Rice, from NBC’s The Voice, also will perform. The playoff T-shirt on each fan’s chair inside the arena will be personally designed by Houston rapper Travis Scott, who will also make an on-court appearance before the game.

James Harden also wrote a “doctor’s note” for fans got show their bosses before tomorrow’s game.

**Jennifer Aniston says today’s technology would have ruined “Friends.”

Aniston was the special guest on the debut episode of Arianna Huffington‘s new Thrive Global Podcaston iHeartRadio, where the 48-year-old actress said the hit ensemble comedy could have never existed in the smartphone era.

“We were jokingly saying that if ‘Friends’ was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones,” Aniston joked. “There would be no actual episodes or conversations.”

TMZ that Kelly Clarkson is ABC’s “first choice” to be a judge on “American Idol.”Kelly was the show’s first winner, and she’s arguably the biggest star to come out of the show, or at least it’s between her and Carrie Underwood.

Earlier this week, Clay Aiken said that he’d DEFINITELY be interested, but he admits that he’s probably not high on the wish list, and is NOT expecting a call. Lol

**Pepsi’s new limited-edition cinnamon flavor is called “Fire.”

The soda company is testing out the new product in select 7-Eleven stores in Michigan, according to Grubstreet. But even there you’ll only find it as a flavor of Slurpee, it’s not available in can form…for now.

Food Instagrammer Eric Koenreich tested the drink, but wasn’t too impressed. He compared the flavor to Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. “I’ve had a lot of bad memories with Fireball Whisky. And unfortunately this tastes very similar to Fireball Whisky, albeit without the booze. It’s not something I want to drink sober, anyways.”

While the cans are not confirmed, some have spotted them in foreign markets like Mexico, Singapore and the Philippines. According to Grubstreet, rumors are swirling that the U.S. might be next.

**Last month, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt announced that they were expecting their first child this fall, and their firstborn will be a boy!

Heidi told US Weekly, “I’m really excited for his personality and his little smile. I’m excited to take him to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas,” she continued. “Maybe he’ll be the best dancer!”

**Jennifer Hudson is joining ‘The Voice’ as a coach in season 13 of the hit NBC show.

The American Idol alum will be teaming up with returning coach Miley Cyrus and series regulars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

“Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for,” NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy said in a statement. “Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show.”

Joining Adam, Miley, and Blake next season…Jennifer Hudson! ✌️ #TheVoice A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice) on May 10, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

In a new interview with W Magazine, Paris Hilton explained why she believes she came up with the selfie.

“If a beeper had a camera, I would have taken a selfie with it. I think I have a selfie from when I was a little kid, like on a disposable camera.”

“We started a whole new genre of celebrity that no one had ever seen before,” Hilton, who has since parlayed her fame into an international lifestyle brand and a perfume empire, said. “Nowadays, I feel like it’s so easy becoming famous. Anybody with a phone can do it.”

**Brie Bella welcomed her first child with husband Daniel Bryan on May 9, E! News reports. According to the site, the Total Divas star gave birth to her daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, at 11:58 p.m. Birdie weighed in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces, and measured 21 inches long.

“Birdie is because my husband and his whole family are ‘B’s. And he married me, a ‘B’ too, so his one request was that our kids have ‘B’ names.”