Dwayne Johnson Is Considering Running For President

If Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho can be President, so can a retired pro wrestler. Dwayne Johnson has said that there is “a real possibility” that he will one day run for US president.

The wrestler-turned-actor, best known for his role in the Fast and the Furious franchise, made the comments during an interview with GQ in which he also criticized Donald Trump’s notorious travel ban. From The Guardian:

Johnson, who has spoken previously about a possible career in politics, said that he began to consider the prospect of a presidential run after reading an article in the Washington Post that suggested him as a viable candidate. “A year ago it started coming up more and more,” he said. “There was a real sense of earnestness, which made me go home and think, ‘Let me really rethink my answer and make sure I am giving an answer that is truthful and also respectful.’” Johnson, who did not declare allegiances to either the Democrats or Republicans, said his campaign would be built on cooperation and inclusion. “[If I didn’t agree with someone] on something, I wouldn’t shut them out. I would actually include them,” he said. “The first thing we’d do is we’d come and sit down and we’d talk about it. I [would] take responsibility for everyone. Especially when you disagree with me. If there’s a large number of people disagreeing, there might be something I’m not seeing, so let me see it. Let me understand it.”

Johnson also said he was approached by the presidential campaigns of both Trump and Hillary Clinton for an endorsement, but declined the offers.

The Fate of the Furious was released last month and has grossed over $1 BILLION in the global box office.