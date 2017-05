Gina Nicole Torrijos of El Paso wanted to keep her cheerleading uniforms even though all seniors are supposed to return them at the end of the year. So, Gina called the police to report someone had broken into the house and stolen her uniforms.

Police started to question the legitimacy of the call when she claimed NOTHING else had been stolen. Just the cheerleading uniforms!

She was arrested for making a false report. Torrijos now faces six months in jail and a $2,000 fine.