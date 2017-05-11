Lightsaber Churros Are The Coolest Edible Weapon

We all knew that when Disney paid in or around a bazillion dollars for Star Wars from George Lucas some amazing things were going to happen. First, there was The Force Awakens. Then Rogue One. In the near future, Star Wars Land will open at Disneyland and Disney World. But this may be the coolest thing we’ve seen yet.

At Disneyland, you can get Lightsaber churros! The light side (blue) and dark side (red) delicious treats even come with lightsaber handles to hold as you battle with whether to eat them or fight your friends with them.

We weren’t sure the Disneyland churros (arguably the best food in the universe) could get any better. But this is awesome.

May the churro be with you!