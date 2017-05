Miley Cyrus has debuted her highly anticipated new song “Malibu.”

The track is the first single off of Cyrus’ forthcoming album, which will be released later this year. It was inspired by the singer’s longtime leading man actor Liam Hemsworth.

The new song comes courtesy of a music video, which features Miley in various locales around the scenic southern California city.

Check out the sweet ballad below.