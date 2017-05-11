The Top Three Mother’s Day Scams You Should Be Careful Of

Mother’s Day is a popular time for fake websites to sell faux items and stolen goods. All the graphics might look like right. But if you aren’t careful, you are giving your credit card to amizon.com rather than amazon.com!

A fraud protection firm looked at the date from the last few years to find the top three fake or stolen things people accidentally buy their mom for Mother’s Day:

Luxury watches and jewelry. Kate Spade is a popular brand on fake websites. Vacation packages. Trips to Disneyland and Disney World are the top venues for scammers to lure you in. Clothing. Careful for websites that sell shoes or high-end fashion stuff.

Also be careful about sites that ask you to pay in iTunes gift cards, Bitcoins, or sometimes even Pay Pal.