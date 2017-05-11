[VIRAL PHOTO] Paramedic Helps Teen Tie His Tie Before His Prom

A Facebook post from Mary Terrinoni, (who works for Pennsylvania Ambulance) has gone viral after she shared a picture of her paramedic partner helping out a teen in need.

Mary’s partner Jared Bryer said, “He was getting ready for his high school prom and didn’t know how to tie his tie. My heart was pretty full watching my partner step in to help him out.”

The young man’s name is Lavar, and according to Bryer, he lives near the firehouse where they were stationed.

“He’s a good kid,” Bryer told FOX 5. “My younger sister goes to school with him.”

Following Bryer’s kind gesture, Terrinoni went on to say “this is what it’s all about.”

