What Is The Best Advice You Ever Got From Your Mom?

I’m pretty sure my mom walks on water. That there is a special place in heaven for Cyndi Pepper. She is the best mom and has been through so much and remains positive and how she does it? I don’t know.

Her best advice to us to stand up for yourself. Pick your battles. Sometimes it’s not about the battle it’s about the war. Choose wisely. Always wear clean underpants. Take care of your mom when she’s old. You can do anything for a year.

I think that last piece of advice was her best and the one she told us always. Don’t quit on something immediately. She had us try every sport, instrument and club and we stuck with it for a year. If we had taken the easy way out and quit, we may have never meet our best friends or had the best experiences. Stick it out for year. If you are still unhappy. Walk away. If you have tried it for a year. Given it your best shot. It isn’t quitting. it’s moving on.

I love my Mom 🙂

Click here to hear Sarah’s mom.