96 Second News: Kylie Jenner’s New Spinoff Show; Steve Harvey’s Crazy Staff Memo

**Kylie Jenner fans…E! released the first trailer for her spinoff show, Life of Kylie yesterday. In the 30-second teaser, Jenner opens up about the downside of fame.

The eight-episode docuseries will follow Jenner’s entrepreneurial pursuits as well as her downtime spent with bestie Jordyn Woods.

Life of Kylie premieres on E! Tuesday, July 6, at 10 p.m. ET.

**Steve Harvey is under fire after an alleged memo that he wrote to his Steve Harvey daytime show staffers was leaked to a media blog.

The alleged letter tells employees not to approach the TV host in his dressing room or in the hallway. “There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED,” he allegedly wrote. “Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment.”

The memo explains that he’s hoping to find more “free time” during the day. “Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business,” it reads. “It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”

The Houston Rockets definitely did not end the season in the way we would’ve like to have seen it end…

They fell to the San Antonio Spurs in game 6 of the playoff series with a final score 114-75 here at home in the Toyota Center.

I was watching a little of the game last night and it just didn’t even start well. As a matter of fact, it was embarrassing enough for even James Harden to recognize.

**The Mean Girls Musical — based on the smash hit 2004 film — is coming to Washington, D.C., and New York City very soon. The production will start previews on October 31 through December 3, then show will then move to Broadway in NYC, with a first performance scheduled for sometime in March.

Tina Fey, who wrote the movie’s screenplay and played Ms. Norbury in the teen comedy, is adapting the script for Broadway.

Fey’s husband, Jeff Richmond, is on board too, composing the music.

**Kelly Clarkson was announced via Blake Shelton’s Facebook yesterday that she will be joining join The Voice Season 14! Earlier this week, Clarkson was rumored to be joining a re-boot of American Idol but it appears she has chosen a different route. Kelly teased Blake showing off her numerous Grammys and other awards. “Don’t be getting cocky,” Blake joked. “I can’t wait to beat you,” Clarkson laughed.

Meanwhile, Simon Cowell has taken himself out of the running as well. Last night, he said, quote, “I was asked to do it, and the answer is ‘no.’ I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest], and Paula [Abdul]. You can’t recreate that.”

He also said, quote, “The last time I watched [‘Idol’], it was not the same show, just the same name. I left for a reason and I never regretted that.”

**Justin Bieber no longer gets free underwear from Calvin Klein. A source tells Naughty Gossip; “Justin no longer gets free underwear from Calvin Klein. His deal ended in December when the singer decided to pursue other options in knickers. After the deal ended so did the unlimited supply of briefs.”

**Anyone who follows Chrissy Teigen on social media knows t hat she loves Taco Bell. So much so, that Harper’s Bazaar put that love to the test.

In a new video, they ask Chrissy to identify which of the dishes in front of her are Taco Bell items. In between tastes, she reveals that when Taco Bell doesn’t deliver well, “You just put it in a bowl and you eat it fork and knife.”

Movies out this weekend:

SNATCHED

WHO’S IN IT: Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Joan Cusack, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes and Christopher Melon

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD

DIRECTED BY: Guy Ritchie

WHO’S IN IT: Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, Eric Bana, Astrid Berges-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Freddie Fox and Aidan Gillen

**Miley Cyrus has unveiled her new song called “Malibu,” and it’s the first single from her long-awaited as-yet-untitled LP.

The lyrics are “I never would’ve believed you/if three years ago you told me/I’d be here writing this song/ But here I am, next to you/ The sky’s more blue in Malibu.”

She will perform “Malibu” at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards Sunday, May 21st.

**Bow Wow spoke out about being mocked on social media for posting a photo of a private jet and then being caught flying commercial.

The drama began when he posted a picture of a photo of what appeared to be a private chartered aircraft.

But a fellow passenger claimed to have spotted him on a commercial flight to New York City.

The post went viral online and inspired the #BowWowChallenge, in which social media users told similar fake pictures, but hilariously revealed the truth through expert use of memes, pics and captions.

However, Bow Wow stopped by a radio show on Thursday and clarified a few things: “I took the Greyhound here this morning,” he joked. “I love it because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness. No. 1, I’m about to have the biggest show on WE tv, period. Period. I’m saying that right now.”