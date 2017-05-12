All The Feels: Family Adopts Seven Siblings Just In Time For Mother’s Day

Jessaka Clark was a mother of one in Savannah, Georgia. I say was because as of Thursday she is now the mother of EIGHT!

She and her husband started the adoption process for seven children in foster care months ago and on Tuesday, it was finalized just in time for Mother’s Day!

The new family took these photos

They took a photo in court where they’re holding a sign that says, “We were in foster care for 1,359 days. But today we’re ADOPTED.” And Noah has a sign that says, “I was an only child for 1,426 days. But today I became a little brother.”

If you would donate to their GoFundMe page click here “ClarkClan Expansion“