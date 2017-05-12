[WATCH] California Sheriff Warn Paddleboarders 15 Great Whites Swimming Around Them

El Nino weather patterns have created warmer waters off the coast of California and this has caused great white sharks to stay in the area through the winter. On Wednesday, 15 large sharks were spotted in the Orange County waters and the Sherriff’s office had to warn some paddle boarders they were surrounded by the apex predators.

Police in California warn paddleboarders to exit the water in a "calm manner" as they are "next to approximately 15 great white sharks." pic.twitter.com/f04k0zHpvC — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2017

Warnings were put up around the beaches in the area to stay out of the water and beware of the dangerous animals. Just two weeks ago a mother of three had her thigh bitten by a great white at San Onofre Beach as she waded in the water. Beachgoers possibly saved her life by using a surfboard leash as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, according to Huffington Post.

Sharks were again spotted on Thursday but with the Sherrif and lifeguards on alert, there have been no reported injuries due to the sharks.