It’s “Straight Out Da Bushes” For Melissa McCarthy

Looks like it will another week for Melissa McCarthy on SNL.

She took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of her upcoming Saturday Night Live return as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

In the new GIF, McCarthy is in full Spicer costume as she waves her arms and rushes angrily at the camera. Her caption references a recent incident in which Spicer was reportedly hiding from reporters “among” (keyword “among,” not “in”) the bushes outside the White House in the aftermath of President Trump‘s firing of former FBI Director James Comey on Monday.

Straight out da bushes @nbcsnl #snllivecoasttocoast #snl A post shared by Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) on May 11, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

