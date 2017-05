Aside from having the BEST photo ever!

Lauren’s mom joined us this morning to talk to us about her advice she has given to her girls. To be independent. Be yourself. Be strong.

She also said that Lauren needs to be at the hospital when her sister has her baby.

Lauren ┬ásaid that she remembers her mom always saying, “Because I said so”.

Click here to hear Lauren’s Mom

What is the best advice your mom ever gave you?