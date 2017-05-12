[WATCH] Newlyweds Forego First Dance In Favor Of Lightsaber Battle

May 12, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Light Saber, Lightsaber, Wedding Video

We get it. Star Wars is cool. Everyone loves it (almost everyone). This couple from Indiana however, REALLY love the Sci-Fi series. The newly married couple decided for their first dance, instead of Ella Fitzgerald’s “At Last” or even the off the wall “Grow Old With You” From “The Wedding Singer” they decided to get their first fight out of the way in front of friends and family.

The “nerds” practiced and then executed a strong lightsaber battle on the dance floor at their wedding.

While the force seems to be strong with the couple, we imlpore the sister who recorded the video to please embrace the light side and turn the camera horizontal next time.

