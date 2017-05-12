Maci Bookout Reveals ‘Teen Mom OG’ Is Fake

We know, we know. What a shock! Reality TV shows are fake. But very rarely do the stars of those shows admit they are scripted and faked for cameras.

According to Maci Bookout of Teen Mom OG, she had to pretend to be surprised by ex Ryan Edwards’ engagement to Mackenzie Standifer for the MTV series. Despite already knowing her baby daddy was getting married, Bookout filmed scenes where it appeared she was learning about the wedding for the first time. From Teen Mom Talk Now:

Maci explained, “[Mackenzie] called me and told me, and Bentley was going to their house the next day. And she was super excited when she called me. She told me not to tell Bentley because they planned to tell him in person the next day. It was a tough secret to keep because I wanted to be excited with him, but obviously, it wasn’t my place to tell him.” However, that’s not what Teen Mom OG fans saw on the most recent episode… On Teen Mom OG, we saw Maci and Bentley huddle around a cellphone where they were facetiming with Ryan. Ryan says to Bentley, “Hey guess what? Mackenzie and I are gonna get married!” He also says that Bentley will be his best man.

Does that change your opinion about Teen Mom?