Man Gets Parasite Infection From Eating Eating Sushi

Raise your hand if you could eat sushi for every meal…(ok, is that only me??) STILL, I’m sure majority of you guys like to eat sushi, right?

Obviously our love for raw fish comes with certain concerns, but according to a new article from The TODAY Show, if it’s not prepared properly, consuming raw fish can make you really sick. Check out what the rest of the article warns us with:

Parasites are what sent a 32-year-old Portuguese man to the emergency room with vomiting, severe gastrointestinal pain, and a low grade fever, according to a new case study.

At first doctors thought the patient would need surgery — but when he told them he had recently eaten sushi, they suspected a parasite infection. To look for the wiggly little worms, doctors inserted an endoscope, a long tube with a camera on the end, down the man’s throat and into his stomach.

The camera spotted larvae from a fish parasite called Anisakis firmly attached to a swollen gut lining. The larvae were removed with the use of a specialized little net. The man’s symptoms quickly resolved.

Raw fish can be eaten safely, but only if certain rules are followed. One rule of thumb is to eat fish that has been previously frozen, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Freezing kills many parasites, although it doesn’t kill all harmful microorganisms.

Before consumption fish needs to be frozen, according to the following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

At -4°F or below for 7 days (total time)

At -31°F or below until solid, and storing at -31°F or below for 15 hours

At -31°F or below until solid and storing at -4°F or below for 24 hours

Although when eating at a restaurant, there’s no way to know for sure whether the rules have been followed.

Symptoms include tingling sensation and can occur immediately after eating fish contaminated with the little worms.

“The main symptom is pretty severe abdominal pain that typically occurs within hours of consuming raw or undercooked fish,” said Vanagunas, a professor of medicine at the Feinberg School of Medicine at Northwestern University and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

SOURCE