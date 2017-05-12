[WATCH!] Golf Clubs Lead To Multi-State Manhunt

A day after a man posted security footage on Facebook of his golf clubs being stolen, an arrest that wrapped up a multi-state investigation was made. From the Sun Herald:

Kieren Rouse of Biloxi, Miss., shared the video of a woman brazenly taking a set of golf clubs off his porch on Tuesday night. “Need some help making somebody Facebook famous,” Rouse wrote in the social media post. It worked.

Less than 24 hours, the 30-second clip had been shared nearly 8,000 times and viewed more than 400,000 times.

And one of those people who saw the video recognized the truck parked at a nearby Wal-Mart. The authorities were called and a couple from Oklahoma, Amy Beth Minor and Bryan Shane Bebermeyer, were arrested on Wednesday. Turns out, the two were wanted in three states.

“It’s mind-blowing,” Rouse, a worship leader at a local church, told Sun Herald. “I was being sarcastic or facetious when I made the post. I figured it would get a few shares locally and maybe somebody would recognize her or the truck. But it’s been shared on the west side of Texas and up in Wisconsin or somewhere near there.”