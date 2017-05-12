[Watch] History Of The World Video Takes you Through Earth’s FULL History

The hottest video on YouTube this week goes against all the contemporary ideas for a “viral” video. It’s 20 minutes long, poorly animated and filled with profanity (So watch with earbuds in around the kiddos or at work).

Posted on May 10th Bill Wurtz’ posted his video “history of the entire world, i guess” where he explains how the world and earth as we know it came to be, and it has become the top video on YouTube with 5 million views in less than three days.

Make sure you pay attention when watching though because Bill doesn’t spend a whole lot of time on any one subject.

Enjoy. And, NSFW.