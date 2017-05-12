[WATCH]Marlins Fan Tries To Distract Pitcher By Flashing Him

May 12, 2017 10:28 AM
Filed Under: Fan, Flashing, marlins Man, Miami Marlins

At the Miami Marlins game on Wednesday, an eager fan trying to distract the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher decided to pull her shirt down and shake her breasts towards the pitcher.

The 22-year-old Korina Evaniuk was sitting next to, maybe the most famous, Marlins fan Laurence Leavy who is famous for wearing loud shirts while yelling loudly at the opposing team during the games.

“I was just having fun. That’s just me. It’s my personality. We were drinking, watching the game, I don’t know we wanted to have a distraction we wanted to try and win!” said Evaniuk to NBC Miami.

The distraction did not work quite as well as the fan had hoped. The Cardinals won 7-5

