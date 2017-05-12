What 90% Of Moms Say…And Don’t Even Realize It

A new survey asked people how many “mom things” their mothers did when they were growing up. These were the results:

Leaves you in the grocery store line while she goes to grab one more thing. 90% of moms did that. Texts with just one finger 83% Won’t get you a snack when you’re out because you “have food in the house.” 82% Gets into never-ending conversations with people she runs into at the store 73% Still holds grudges against kids who wronged you years ago 69% Tells you that you look beautiful or handsome even when you look terrible 68% Holds her arm out in front of you when she slams on the brakes 58% Calls celebrities by the wrong name 55% Literally always has tissues on her in case you need one 51% Hands you mail that was addressed to you (but she already opened it) 49%