What 90% Of Moms Say…And Don’t Even Realize It

May 12, 2017 6:59 AM
A new survey asked people how many “mom things” their mothers did when they were growing up. These were the results:

  1. Leaves you in the grocery store line while she goes to grab one more thing. 90% of moms did that.
  2. Texts with just one finger 83%
  3. Won’t get you a snack when you’re out because you “have food in the house.” 82%
  4. Gets into never-ending conversations with people she runs into at the store 73%
  5. Still holds grudges against kids who wronged you years ago 69%
  6. Tells you that you look beautiful or handsome even when you look terrible 68%
  7. Holds her arm out in front of you when she slams on the brakes 58%
  8. Calls celebrities by the wrong name 55%
  9. Literally always has tissues on her in case you need one 51%
  10. Hands you mail that was addressed to you (but she already opened it) 49%
