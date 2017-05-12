Woman Was Wearing Her Engagement Ring For A Year And Didn’t Even Know It

People across the world try to come up with creative ways to propose to their would-be spouse. But how about this? Get your girlfriend to unknowingly wear her engagement ring for over a year before proposing. For that is exactly what an Australian man called Terry did. From The Independent:

On their one year anniversary, Terry gave his girlfriend Anna a necklace that he’d made himself. It was made out of Huon pine – a wood native to Tasmania – but little did Anna know there was something much more precious inside. The necklace contained a hidden engagement ring. “I had always loved the idea of giving someone a gift where they didn’t know its true value until years later,” Terry explained to The Independent. “After my girlfriend and I had been together for eleven months I decided I wanted to ask her to marry me, but I wanted to do something unique. I also wanted to start doing wood carving and I had this idea for the necklace, so I decided I would give it a go. I found the ring I knew suited her and started working on it.”

Check out the hiding place in the necklace here:

