96 Second News: Katy Perry Headed To ‘American Idol’; Miss USA Pageant Winner Crowned

*For the second year in a row, Miss D.C. took home the crown at the Miss USA pageant.

Miss District of Columbia Kara McCullough, a 25-year-old scientist who works at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, was crowned Miss USA 2017 last night. She will go on to compete in the Miss Universe contest.

Miss Minnesota was the second runner up and Miss New Jersey was runner up for the title.

Dancing With the Stars Julianne Hough and actor Terrence J hosted the competition that featured dance numbers by the 51 competitors, as well as performances from Pitbull and Brett Eldredge. The show also featured a performance by Cirque du Soleil’s Michael Jackson ONE. Halima Aden, Carson Kressley, Brooke Lee, Nancy Lublin, Jeannie Mai and Janet Mock were on the judging panel.

**ABC is “close” to locking down Katy Perry to be the main judge on “American Idol”. TMZ claims they’ll make it official when they announce their schedule for next season at their ‘upfront’ presentation tomorrow.

She’ll probably be the only judge they announce, because the producers haven’t even decided who they want for the other two spots.

The show is on a tighter budget this time around, so after paying big bucks for Katy, the other two spots will probably go to cheaper options. Ryan Seacrest is still in the running to be the host, and he’ll probably be pretty expensive too.

And NBC is insisting that they didn’t sign Kelly and Jennifer to keep them from “Idol”. They say they’ve been trying to get both of them for a while now, and the timing just happened to work out now.

**Will Ferrell spoke at USC’s graduation on Friday and even decided to wow the audience by performing some Whitney Houston…

To the crowd he said, “Imagine me . . . literally picture my face . . . singing this song, gently into your ear.” Then he sang “I Will Always Love You”.

He also “sang” the “Star Trek” theme, which he said he used to open his standup comedy shows with, way back before he was famous.

He was funny, but he had a serious message, too. He said, quote, “Enjoy the process of your search without succumbing to the pressure of the result. Trust your gut, keep throwing darts at the dart board, don’t listen to the critics and you will figure it out.”

Jump to 1:43:17 for “Star Trek”, and his Whitney Houston at 1:50:28.

**And if we’re gonna mention Will Ferrell’s college commencement, we have to mention U of H’s also…Arnold Schwarzenegger was in town this weekend and spoke to UH’s grads at the ceremony Friday morning.

The overall message of the speech reminded the new grads to not only remember those who helped them along the way, but to remember to help others along their way as well. “We are not remembered by how much we’ve made but how much we’ve given,” said Schwarzenegger.

Schwarzenegger received a standing ovation as he ended his speech with his signature ‘Terminator’ lines — ‘hasta la vista, and I’ll be back.’

And from UH to to Minute Maid Park…Arnold also made a special appearance at JJ Watt’s Charity Classic softball game on Saturday.

JJ actually beat reigning champ Shane Lechler and took home the trophy for the homerun derby, then also- his Team Defense won the softball game (again) beating out Team Offense 9-3.

Since 2013, the annual event has raised nearly $3 million. All proceeds benefit the JJ Watt Foundation.

**”King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” was expected to bomb, and it did. It opened to just $14.7 million in the U.S. this weekend, and it only made $29.1 million overseas, for a grand total of $43.8 million. It cost $175 million to make.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2” had no trouble holding on to #1, with $63 million. “Snatched”, starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, was a distant second, with $17.5 million.

Here’s the Top 5

1. “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2”, $63 million. Up to $246.2 million in its 2nd week.

2. “Snatched”, $17.5 million.

3. “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”, $14.7 million.

4. “The Fate of the Furious”, $5.3 million. Up to $215 million in its 5th week.

5. “The Boss Baby”, $4.6 million. Up to $162.4 million in its 7th week.

**A young woman invited Taylor Swift to her college graduation party. Taylor couldn’t make it, but she sent her flowers and a card with a handwritten message inside.

Ashley Silvers just graduated from the University of Central Florida, and even though Taylor had a prior engagement to attend that night the note said, “I’m so proud of you, your hard work and dedication, your excitement and ambition. I’m very lucky that a girl like you cares about me. Sending you my love and hugs (and to your family!).”

Real life is a funny thing 😇 thank you @taylorswift for the gorgeous flowers, beautiful card and 8 years of amazing memories. Love you!!! A post shared by Ashley Silvers (@ashley.silvers) on May 13, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

**Speaking of Taylor…her ex Harry Styles awkwardly addressed her in a new interview…

Everyone thinks that Harry’s new song “Two Ghosts” sounds like it could be about his ex Taylor Swift. Here are some lyrics: “Same lips red, same eyes blue/ Same white shirt, couple more tattoos/But it’s not you, and it’s not me/Tastes so sweet, looks so real/Sounds like something that I used to feel/But I can’t touch what I see/We’re not who we used to be/We’re not who we used to be/We’re just two ghosts standing in…”

When asked directly about by the BBC, Styles said: “I mean, I think it’s pretty, like, self explanatory,” before jokingly yelling for help off-mic. “I think it’s about, you know, sometimes things change. And you can be, you know, doing all the same things. And sometimes, it’s just different, you know? 2017, Philosopher, London, end quote.”

**Houstonian Jim Parsons, star of the CBS comedy The Big Bang Theory, married longtime partner Todd Spiewak on Saturday night at the Rainbow Room in New York City, his publicist confirmed.

The couple celebrated their 14th anniversary in November with Parsons saying on Instagram: “I met this guy… 14 years ago today and it was the best thing that ever happened to me, no contest.”