A boy in Los Angeles wanted one thing for his birthday so he decided to just ask for it. Kalani Watson wanted to have his longtime stepfather Brandon Williamson to adopt him as a birthday gift. So he read a not to Williamson and the boy’s mother posted it to Facebook.

Kalani tells Brandon about how much he appreciates him and how he doesn’t know the difference between a step-dad and a “real dad.” Finally he asks him whether or not he will adopt him and Brandon breaks down with joy.