Camila Cabello Unveils Solo Album Title

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello’s sudden departure from Fifth Harmony made waves in December, and she’s spent the first half of 2017 fine-tuning her debut solo album. The pop singer has, at last, revealed that the record is titled The Hurting, the Healing, the Loving and it focuses on her arc of self-discovery through this past tumultuous year.

“The first song from my forthcoming album ‘the hurting the healing the loving’ will come out on 5.19.17,” Cabello wrote in a lengthy social media post. “‘the hurting the healing the loving’ is the story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when i was lost to a time when i found myself again.”

Cabello also told fans about a song called “I Have Questions,” which may be the album’s second single.

“The story behind the album starts with the second song that you’ll hear called ‘I have questions’ which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago,” she wrote. “i was completely broken during that time, i was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.”

The album’s first single debuts this Friday and the album’s release is to be determined. Read Cabello’s note to fans here: