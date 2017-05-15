Did Sarah And Lauren Get To Meet JJ Watt???

Lauren Kelly May 15, 2017 7:10 AM By Lauren Kelly
Saturday was JJ Watt’s 5th Annual Charity Classic Softball Game, and it was a beautiful day for a softball game!

Lauren Kelly‘s sister had NOT had her baby yet, so she and Sarah Pepper got the ok to head down to Minute Maid Park. (as long as their phones were READILY AVAILABLE, lol)

The homerun derby was first, and JJ beat out reigning champ Shane Lechler and proudly took home the trophy. We got a special appearance from Arnold Swarzenegger, and Olympic swimmer Simone Manuel was on hand to throw out the first pitch.

JJ’s Team Defense won the softball game (again,) beating Team Offense 9-3. The annual event has raised nearly $3 million for the JJ Watt Foundation since 2013. Wow!

ONTO MEETING JJ…

YOU GUYS.

IT HAPPENED.

BUT…

The only way Lauren could go was if she brought back something for her sister and the new baby. After getting very few words out to JJ…this is what went down:

18519188 1256672531115791 408257091 o Did Sarah And Lauren Get To Meet JJ Watt???

Photo Credit: Sylvia Garza

18472223 1256672494449128 264822139 o Did Sarah And Lauren Get To Meet JJ Watt???

Photo Credit: Sylvia Garza

18472345 1256672484449129 1026140642 o Did Sarah And Lauren Get To Meet JJ Watt???

Photo Credit: Sylvia Garza

18516467 1256672497782461 1035090630 o Did Sarah And Lauren Get To Meet JJ Watt???

Photo Credit: Sylvia Garza

18472479 1256673387782372 1004525380 o Did Sarah And Lauren Get To Meet JJ Watt???

Photo Credit: Sylvia Garza

